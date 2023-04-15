Ingalls & Snyder LLC Lowers Stock Position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its stake in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 305.4% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. 44.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CHPT shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.16.

In other ChargePoint news, General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 3,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $37,440.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 357,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other ChargePoint news, General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 3,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $37,440.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 357,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Richard Wilmer sold 4,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $40,532.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 658,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,185,369.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,448 shares of company stock valued at $239,293. Insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

CHPT opened at $8.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average of $11.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.69. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.31 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 73.59% and a negative return on equity of 82.84%. Equities analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

