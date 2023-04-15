Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 5,979 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,979 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 184.2% in the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $28.22 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.14 and a 12-month high of $48.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.15). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 365.67% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on SPR shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

About Spirit AeroSystems

(Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.