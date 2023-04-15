Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $352,000 Holdings in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 140,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Cadiz were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadiz by 55.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,097,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 390,323 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cadiz by 74.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 638,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 271,765 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cadiz during the first quarter worth about $536,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in Cadiz by 1,323.3% during the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 170,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 158,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cadiz by 140.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 162,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 95,064 shares in the last quarter. 50.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cadiz in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder International Group Se Heerema purchased 3,675,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $14,112,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,513,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,773,625.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

CDZI stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.11. Cadiz Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $5.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

