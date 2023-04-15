Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 764 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCR. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,700,000 after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,911,000. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,766,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $248.74 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $213.73 and a one year high of $309.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.75 and its 200 day moving average is $239.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.24.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

