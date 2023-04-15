Ingalls & Snyder LLC Decreases Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,815 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,016,505,000 after purchasing an additional 570,039 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 4.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,148,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $318,668,000 after purchasing an additional 396,485 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,815,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $308,206,000 after purchasing an additional 50,791 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,848,944 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $215,062,000 after buying an additional 204,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 5.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,706,534 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $147,785,000 after buying an additional 234,998 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other news, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $465,419.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,776.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin Nowlan sold 44,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $2,208,141.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,177,385.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $465,419.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,776.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,707 shares of company stock worth $5,027,503 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of BWA opened at $48.73 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BWA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.82.

About BorgWarner

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.