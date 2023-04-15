KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,464 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,464 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 73.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the third quarter valued at about $153,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY opened at $49.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.51. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $49.23 and a twelve month high of $49.80.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.