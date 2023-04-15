KCM Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,790 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.25 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.99 and a 52-week high of $50.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.19.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

