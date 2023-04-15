KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 75 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 24.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 29.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 202.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTM stock opened at $1,410.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.40. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1,030.38 and a 1 year high of $1,560.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,417.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,392.00.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

