KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $437,000 Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,681 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Shell during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHEL shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. AlphaValue upgraded Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.91) to GBX 3,000 ($37.15) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,879.86.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $62.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $216.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $62.75.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.66. Shell had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $101.20 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

