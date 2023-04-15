KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 775 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,851,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,596,000 after acquiring an additional 660,622 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after buying an additional 3,781,606 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7,137.7% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,386,429 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,553,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,088,000 after buying an additional 225,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,565,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,320,000 after acquiring an additional 113,575 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $104.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.37. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $91.24 and a 1-year high of $110.91.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

