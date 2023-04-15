Balentine LLC Buys New Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 21.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,905,000 after buying an additional 558,391 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at $1,497,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 168.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,354,000 after buying an additional 146,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,358,000 after buying an additional 134,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,261,000 after acquiring an additional 73,544 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $225,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Whirlpool Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $134.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.55. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $124.10 and a 12 month high of $199.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.49.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 27.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

