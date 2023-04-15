Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Trading Down 2.4%

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $302.69 and last traded at $305.69. 263,047 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,081,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $313.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.78.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Trading Down 4.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $298.16 and its 200-day moving average is $293.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 101.60% and a return on equity of 72.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. This is an increase from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Storage

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $670,512,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 111,535.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,851 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Public Storage by 230.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 847,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,536,000 after acquiring an additional 590,900 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth $118,942,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,326,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,601,000 after buying an additional 374,538 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.