Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $380,000 Stake in U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in U-Haul were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in U-Haul by 18.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in U-Haul by 24.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in U-Haul by 6.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in U-Haul by 3.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in U-Haul by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U-Haul in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

U-Haul Price Performance

Shares of UHAL opened at $60.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.29 and its 200-day moving average is $59.92. U-Haul Holding has a fifty-two week low of $44.79 and a fifty-two week high of $70.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. U-Haul had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 15.37%. Equities analysts forecast that U-Haul Holding will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John P. Brogan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total transaction of $176,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,667.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other U-Haul news, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen purchased 24,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.41 per share, with a total value of $1,404,609.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,609. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Brogan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total transaction of $176,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,667.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

About U-Haul

(Get Rating)

U-Haul Holding Co engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

