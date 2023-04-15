Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Pinterest during the third quarter worth approximately $11,863,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Pinterest by 2.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 40,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 4.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,136,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,777,000 after purchasing an additional 94,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PINS. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.73.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

Pinterest Stock Performance

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $209,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 191,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,343,097.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $209,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,343,097.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $1,714,407.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 512,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,523,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 134,106 shares of company stock worth $3,679,503 in the last ninety days. 7.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinterest stock opened at $28.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.24 and its 200-day moving average is $25.05. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $29.27. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $877.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pinterest

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.