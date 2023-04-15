KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 240 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,858,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 591,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,870,000 after buying an additional 163,201 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,000 after acquiring an additional 38,826 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,406,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,869 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SCHG stock opened at $65.34 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $72.19. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.