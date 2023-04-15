KCM Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 624.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 896,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,392,000 after purchasing an additional 772,828 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 359.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,932,000 after purchasing an additional 721,600 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 240.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 940,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,479,000 after purchasing an additional 664,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 21.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,999,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,645,000 after buying an additional 527,760 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS stock opened at $174.60 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $190.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $80.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.68.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ZTS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.43.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

