iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Bought by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 333.9% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 10,290 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $283.54 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $247.38 and a 1-year high of $295.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $272.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.23.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

