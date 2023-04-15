KCM Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 40,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BXMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.10.
Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone Mortgage Trust
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $17.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.33. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $32.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.24.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.37%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.43%.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.
