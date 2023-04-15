AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 129.5% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $73.86 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $74.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.93 and a 200 day moving average of $67.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $228.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.52.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The company had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 2%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 180.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on AZN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.46) to GBX 126 ($1.56) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.50.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

