KCM Investment Advisors LLC Buys 578 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSX. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.18.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE BSX opened at $51.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $51.83. The firm has a market cap of $74.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.05, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,940.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,940.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $1,315,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,126.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,788 shares of company stock worth $6,451,329 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

