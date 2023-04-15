KCM Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 685.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on TXN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.1 %

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $178.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $186.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $162.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Further Reading

