KCM Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 982.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 330,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,622,000 after purchasing an additional 300,065 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,353,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 744,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,958,000 after acquiring an additional 79,054 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,657,000 after acquiring an additional 77,500 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 360.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 98,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,889,000 after acquiring an additional 76,944 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.86.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZBRA opened at $303.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $304.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.34. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $224.87 and a one year high of $409.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.67.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $467,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,259.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Recommended Stories

