Source Capital, Inc. (SOR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19 on April 28th

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 17th.

Source Capital Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:SOR opened at $37.43 on Friday. Source Capital has a fifty-two week low of $34.43 and a fifty-two week high of $41.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Source Capital by 19.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Source Capital by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Source Capital by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Source Capital in the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Source Capital by 2.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

About Source Capital

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

