KCM Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,323 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 86.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.6 %

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $26.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.20. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 78.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 11,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at $62,671,159.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EPD. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.