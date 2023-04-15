KCM Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 36,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SYY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.27.

Sysco Stock Performance

SYY opened at $73.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.08 and a 200 day moving average of $78.50. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 70.76%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

See Also

