Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 136.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ESS stock opened at $207.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.03 and a fifty-two week high of $363.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $2.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.13%.

ESS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $284.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Essex Property Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.24.

About Essex Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Stories

