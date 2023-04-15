KCM Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 46,405 ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 46,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 7.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 10.1% during the third quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 4.2% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 34,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TQQQ stock opened at $27.47 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $50.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.86.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

