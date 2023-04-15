Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 5 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Booking by 37.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,044,000 after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Booking by 18.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 7.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $87,071.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,534.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $87,071.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,534.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at $101,643,239.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,998 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,550 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Booking Stock Up 0.8 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKNG. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,170.00 to $2,670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,696.12.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,649.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,521.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,180.12. The company has a market capitalization of $99.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,677.18.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.