KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $517,000 Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1,176.5% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,363,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.85 per share, with a total value of $143,793,904.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 196,714,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,970,091,807.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 12,371,716 shares of company stock valued at $735,557,715. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.4 %

OXY opened at $64.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.95. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OXY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.94.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.