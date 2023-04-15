KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $558,000 Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PH. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PH shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.08.

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total value of $537,152.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at $602,997. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 16,426 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.42, for a total transaction of $5,542,460.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,276,811.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $319.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $364.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.96%.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

