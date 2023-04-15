KCM Investment Advisors LLC Invests $861,000 in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,509,000 after acquiring an additional 26,355 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $84,701,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 20,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $74.03 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.53.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

