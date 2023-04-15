KCM Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in SJW Group by 734.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 8,202 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in SJW Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in SJW Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,416,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of SJW Group by 40.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in shares of SJW Group by 132.1% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 20,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 11,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group Price Performance

SJW Group stock opened at $79.08 on Friday. SJW Group has a one year low of $55.74 and a one year high of $83.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.40. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 0.57.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $171.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.39 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.89%. As a group, analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SJW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SJW Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SJW Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SJW Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

Insider Activity at SJW Group

In related news, insider Craig J. Patla sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $55,165.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,521.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

