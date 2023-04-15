Balentine LLC Raises Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Balentine LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 571.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 293.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $153,166.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,747.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.25.

NYSE:ES opened at $78.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $70.54 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The company has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.46.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.83%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

