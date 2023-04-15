KCM Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 148,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,514,000 after buying an additional 22,776 shares in the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Alesco Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $648,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $203,000.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF stock opened at $71.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.87. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $58.45 and a 1 year high of $75.47.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

