Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Scotiabank

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector outperform” rating reaffirmed by Scotiabank in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Separately, B. Riley raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.
Teck Resources Stock Performance
