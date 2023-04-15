Agree Realty Co. (ADC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 27th

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.243 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

Agree Realty has increased its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Agree Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 161.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $3.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.2%.

Shares of ADC opened at $66.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $63.34 and a fifty-two week high of $80.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.46.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 7,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

ADC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.23.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

