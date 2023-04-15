Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 69,473 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,422,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 69,473 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.28% of Baxter International worth $72,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Motco raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 947 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baxter International

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $147,453.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $147,453.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $154,426.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,220 shares of company stock worth $2,960,502. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Baxter International Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BAX shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on Baxter International from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered Baxter International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.94.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $43.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Baxter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $78.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.50 and a 200 day moving average of $47.89.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is -24.02%.

Baxter International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

Featured Articles

