Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 14,244 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 479,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,244 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $68,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sun Communities by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 30.8% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC increased its position in Sun Communities by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $136.56 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.63 and a fifty-two week high of $193.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.97, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 187.88%.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total transaction of $222,765.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,919. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SUI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sun Communities to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Sun Communities from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Barclays cut their target price on Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.50.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

