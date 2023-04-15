Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 106,327 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,225,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 106,327 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.30% of Weyerhaeuser worth $68,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 304.1% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 990.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7,335.7% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,381 shares in the company, valued at $20,425,716. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

NYSE:WY opened at $31.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $42.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

