Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 4,087 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 445,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $71,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,726 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 19.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,922,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $976,527,000 after purchasing an additional 951,240 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 36.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,148,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,196,000 after purchasing an additional 572,197 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,393,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,805,000 after buying an additional 563,361 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,681,000. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.39.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $1,742,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,818 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,177 over the last ninety days. 13.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $178.94 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $232.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.09. The firm has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.45, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.92.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

