Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $69.35 Million Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,534,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,272 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $69,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1,036.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Cloudflare by 378.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NYSE:NET opened at $64.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.68. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.55.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $274.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.29 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $3,269,285.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $901,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,895,535.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $3,269,285.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 424,507 shares of company stock valued at $25,603,598. 15.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NET. Loop Capital began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.78.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

See Also

