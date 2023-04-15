Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Position Decreased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,114,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,949 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.23% of Nasdaq worth $68,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3,142.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 838.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $129,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,012.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $129,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,012.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $342,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,198 shares of company stock worth $712,669 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $55.16 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $69.22. The company has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.69.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.94 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.50%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NDAQ. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.59.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

