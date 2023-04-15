Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 303,738 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 35,946 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $62,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 91.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VRSN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.73, for a total value of $423,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,141,968.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.73, for a total transaction of $423,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,444 shares in the company, valued at $138,141,968.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 2,665 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total value of $540,915.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,837,214.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,474 shares of company stock valued at $8,585,084 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $216.46 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.25 and a fifty-two week high of $224.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.48. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 1.01.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $369.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.10 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 47.30%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

