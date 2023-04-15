Concord Wealth Partners Purchases New Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in BCE by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,786,000 after acquiring an additional 50,975 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BCE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,479,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 117,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after acquiring an additional 27,239 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in BCE by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BCE. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. TD Securities lowered their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.53.

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of BCE stock opened at $47.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.19. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.88 and a 12-month high of $59.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 11.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.713 dividend. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.65%.

About BCE

(Get Rating)

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.