Concord Wealth Partners Takes Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter worth $30,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Price Performance

NYSE WMB opened at $30.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.15. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.57.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 106.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMB. Raymond James lowered their price target on Williams Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence bought 5,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,706.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

