Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 319,736 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319,736 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.44% of Jacobs Solutions worth $67,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $812,852.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 621,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,759,858.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $812,852.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 621,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,759,858.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $418,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,849,564. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on J shares. Bank of America downgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.80.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $115.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.84. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.78 and a 52 week high of $150.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.91 and its 200-day moving average is $119.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 20.76%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile



Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

Further Reading

