iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,357,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,000 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $67,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allstate Corp increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,236,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,906,000 after purchasing an additional 123,568 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,072,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,123,000 after acquiring an additional 152,576 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,571,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,443,000 after acquiring an additional 12,877 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,388,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,422,000 after purchasing an additional 197,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 978,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,241,000 after purchasing an additional 173,735 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB opened at $50.53 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $51.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.90.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

