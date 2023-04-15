Signaturefd LLC Purchases 6,454 Shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IMOS. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the third quarter valued at about $1,789,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the third quarter valued at about $1,168,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 61.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 49,973 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 159.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 207.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 45,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 30,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

IMOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

NASDAQ IMOS opened at $25.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $913.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.09. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $34.89.

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

