Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 995,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,467 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $70,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Kellogg by 379.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the third quarter valued at $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

K has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.44.

Kellogg Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $67.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a one year low of $63.74 and a one year high of $77.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $6,764,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,231,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,735,881,522.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $226,460.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,217.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $6,764,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,231,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,735,881,522.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 628,437 shares of company stock worth $41,982,511. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

