1,000 Shares in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Purchased by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in AES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in AES during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in AES by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in AES by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AES Price Performance

AES stock opened at $24.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day moving average is $26.05. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18.

AES Dividend Announcement

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 37.94% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.1659 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is -75.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AES in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

AES Profile

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

Further Reading

